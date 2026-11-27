Greetings from Oregon, where our family has spent Thanksgiving with extended family… I’m a dyed-in-the-wool Texan, yet it’s always lovely to come visit here during the holidays to enjoy some legit seasonal weather. Red leaves cover the ground, we’ve been rained on daily, and I’m actually wearing my slippers.

I’m not doing much work this week, so this is an abbreviated version of your usual Friday email — I’ll be back at it full-length next Friday, though. Hope your Thanksgiving yesterday was just what you needed!

Community Tree (1947), by Stevan Dohanos #

2 Quick Things ☕️

1. Here’s your super quick reminder that Advent brings this Sunday, November 29: a few years ago I wrote a primer for those who’d appreciate a 101 on what the season means, and several years before then I wrote about book to help you walk through Advent simply, meaningfully, and stress-free. As I’ve said from the beginning, it’s the book I was looking for but couldn’t find—an open-and-go, biblically rich but not heady, family-friendly but can also be done solo daily devotional. It includes Scripture, a short reflection, a classic work of art and music for meditation, and some basic help on traditions to incorporate (such as candles). If you need to miss a day or four, it’s no big deal—just flip to the day’s date and read from there; there’s no “behind.” …I hope it blesses your family as much as it’s blessed mine over the years. 2. Every year I create a gift guide, and this year is no different—except that I’ve gone way simpler and more streamlined. What are two of my favorite things? Reading and travel. So, I’ve curated gift ideas for those who read, those who travel, and/or those who wish they could do more of both. Some of my favorites from the list: The Long Road to Holy Island, by Austin Suggs

Tartan wool blanket (the same I was gifted for my birthday this year and use daily)

The Writer’s Map: An Atlas of Imaginary Lands, by Huw Lewis Jones

Introduction to the Spiritual Life, by Brant Pitre

The Reprobates tee (IYKYK)

Inklings candle

A spot on our pilgrimage to Italy next summer! (see below for a discount code) See the full 2026 Gift Guide 🎁

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📖

The Portal of the Mystery of Hope, by Charles Peguy

Quotable 💬

“Let us prepare for the coming of our Lord with hearts full of joy and thanksgiving.”

- St. Jerome

The Tuscan Way: Flash Sale! 🍷

Does someone you love have Italy on their dream list? (Is that person you?) Join me next summer and let Tuscany change your life — use the code SOLO100 for $100 one registration or TSH250 for $250 off two! These codes are good only from November 28 to December 5, 2026.

Learn More & Sign Up 🇮🇹

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What are three things, big or small, you’re grateful for today?

Have a good one,

- Tsh

p.s. - Homoousios or Homoiusios?