Hi there,

Happy day after Thanksgiving! I’m writing this earlier in the week on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to crank out some writing here at the coffee shop before I close up my shop for the rest of the week... Once I leave here, it’s pie-making time and closed laptop until Monday. This means, naturally, that this letter is a short one—so, onward!

The Annunciation from the start of Advent from the Chichele Breviary #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻

Quotable 💬

“God travels wonderful ways with human beings, but he does not comply with the views and opinions of people. God does not go the way that people want to prescribe for him; rather, his way is beyond all comprehension, free and self-determined beyond all proof. Where reason is indignant, where our nature rebels, where our piety anxiously keeps us away: that is precisely where God loves to be. There he confounds the reason of the reasonable; there he aggravates our nature, our piety—that is where he wants to be, and no one can keep him from it.”

- Dietrich Bonhoeffer

What’s the best thing on the Thanksgiving table? 🦃

My ordinary, non-carnivore self easily agrees with the majority: the stuffing is the best dish on the table, hands down. My now-carnivore self says dark-meat turkey (while secretly wishing it were brisket).

Stuffing: 34.5%

Pie: 17%

Sweet Potatoes: 12%

Potatoes: 11%

Turkey: 9%

Cranberries: 8%

Green Bean Casserole: 6%

Bread: 3%

Find next week’s poll here.

Shadow & Light: A Journey Into Advent ✨

Learn more about the book 🎄

Quick Links 🔗

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What are three small things you’re grateful for?

Have a great weekend (and start to your Advent!),

- Tsh

p.s. - Make sure you select the right photo.