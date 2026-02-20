Hi there,

Happy (?) start to the season of Lent! …I never know how to say that. Is it happy? I think so, in a way, because I actually really appreciate this season, but it does feel a little strange because the point isn’t exactly happiness, but more virtue (in a union with Christ kind of way). Then again, Aristotle would say real happiness is a virtue á la eudaemonia, which at a deeper level is about a state of true, deep flourishing. And since virtue is becoming who we’re made to be, and eudaemonia is about well-being at our core selves, then I suppose Lent really is about our happiness. So—a happy start to season of Lent, indeed.

I’ll show my nerdy self out.

We had a fabulous Shrove Tuesday serving and eating pancakes at our parish, followed by a full Solemn Mass for Ash Wednesday, so I’m feeling as ready as I’ll ever be. Bring on the 40+ days.

Mortlake Terrace , by J. M. W. Turner (1827) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

1. ICYMI, a few days ago I shared my simple guide to Lent—and it’s not too late to “start,” even if you haven’t done much (or anything) yet… “This year, you may be invited to more actively participate, or, you may be invited to quietly let the season have its way with you in a posture of receiving. Ultimately, Lent is just that: an invitation, and should be treated as such. Lent is very old—one of the oldest-known traditions in the Church (we have documents referencing Lent from the second century)—which means it’s a time-weathered tradition and practice in the Christian life. It means, practically, that Lent is an invitation for everyone.” 2. This is my fourth Lent in a row where I’ve created a set weekly menu plan for all six-plus weeks of the season. This means I’m plugging-and-playing the same week’s menu for all of Lent …and my household doesn’t mind one bit (in fact, one kid has said he prefers it this way). I keep it super-simple: things like soup in the Instant Pot on Mondays, Taco Tuesday, etc. Nothing fancy. This helps me stay focused on my own Lenten fast, it simplifies our routine, and it reminds us of our modern sensibility for novelty—and how unnecessary that really is. For a season, we can stick to the same simple food at home, and it makes mama a lot saner (and therefore happier). 3. How far back in time can you understand English? This was quite a ride from Colin Gorrie—I got to about 1300 before it all fell apart in my brain: “Þanne after muchel tyme spak þe Maiſter, and his wordes weren colde as wintres is. His vois was as þe crying of rauenes, scharpe and schille, and al þat herde hym weren adrade and durst nat speken.” 4. I’ve only seen one of these films, but it’s one of my all-time favorites, so I’m intrigued by these other four recommendations for good films for Lent by Amelia McKee: “Great art can itself be a kind of contemplation that draws us more deeply into the liturgical reality of Christ’s experience in the desert and His passion.” 5. And finally, because I can’t seem to no longer go a month without sharing something from Tasting History (one of my favorite YouTube channels), here’s that fascinating history of boxed mac-and-cheese you never asked for.

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚

Fire & Light, by Fr. Jacques Philippe (my chosen Lenten read this year)

Quotable 💬

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “We must remember death. I understand. And yet I remember too the wild grace That I saw poured out where the waters played. So Lent begins: ‘Through him all things were made.’”

- Andrew Peterson (via a new sonnet of his… lovely)

Lent is Here ➕

At the risk of incessantly repeating myself, here’s your remind that Lent has now begun this week, but you’re not behind. If you’re looking for a daily guide for the season, you might like my book, Bitter & Sweet. Together, we spend the six-plus weeks of Lent walking through the seven cardinal vices, as well as their corresponding virtues, and how we might use Lent as a gift to shed the former and take on more of the latter.

Similar to my Advent guide, Bitter & Sweet uses daily Scripture, a short reflection from me, a question to ponder, and a song (with accompanying playlist), as well as weekly art. Lent is a long season, so it’s helpful to have a companion to keep the fire going... If you’d like my words to be that companion for you this year, consider this book—I put my heart and soul into it.

Learn more about Bitter & Sweet 🍋

In these weekly polls for 5 Quick Things, how often is your answer the most popular one chosen? 🙋‍♀️

I know this was a self-referential question, but I’ve been genuinely curious for a long while now… As for me, my answers tend to be the second-most popular choice — I’d say my personal answer is the reader’s top choice only every couple months. I don’t really know what to do with this information, but I wanted to know. And now I do.

Half the time: 67.2%

Seldom: 28.5%

Every couple months: 3.1%

Every time: 0.9%

Never: 0.3%

Find the next poll here.

Come to Scotland: July 18-28, 2026 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Until the end of TODAY, February 20, the company I partner with has a generous deal to register for this summer’s pilgrimage to Scotland! You can get $100 off for a single registration when you use the code LOVETHIS, or $250 for two with the code LOVETHIS2. I’d love you to join us! Learn more about our 2026 pilgrimage to the Historic Highlands.

Learn More 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What is your honest hope for Lent this year?

Have a great week,

- Tsh

p.s. - Get that dog a medal.