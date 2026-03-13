5 Quick Things #402 🍗
physical media, kindred spirits, saving money, and meat
Hi there,
I’m smack-dab in the middle of book edits this afternoon as I write this, and I’m actually making good traction (for once). Therefore, this particular 5QT will be a bit on the brief side. Onward!
5 Quick Things ☕️
1. A few days ago I republished to my upgraded subscribers an older piece from The Art of Simple (thanks for answering my question last week!). I just unlocked it for everyone, so here it is, if you’d like to either remember it from years ago or read it fresh for the first time: “Remember what the wise sage Winnie-the-Pooh once said: ‘You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.’ Don’t ignore the friendship possibilities God has already put in your life in the name of waiting for that one perfect kindred spirit that may not exist. Embrace partial solutions, in this and in all of life this side of the veil.”
2. Why do ‘mother of the bride’-specific dresses all look like they think I have big hair and time-traveled from the 90s? I think I finally found the dress I’ll wear to my daughter’s upcoming wedding, but I had to dig deep (and ultimately search for ‘bridesmaid’ or simply ‘cocktail’ dresses). If you needed that wildly specific tip for your life at the moment—well, there you go.
3. Speaking of the 90s (and 80s, for that matter), I was fascinated by this piece about the resurgence of an appreciation for physical media from Dean Robbins, especially among Gen-Zers who never grew up with it: “Nostalgia is absolutely a major cause of this moment. Yet, to leave it at that would be missing something. That something would be a cottage industry that is rapidly expanding and improving at the same time the Internet gets worse and subscription costs go up.”
4. I’m working on plans for teaching a personal finance elective at our co-op next year, and as I gather resources and ideas for this class, I was reminded just how much I like our family budget-tracking software. I know, such a boring topic! But I thought I’d at least share, in case you’re in the market for something (I know I often focus on our family finances in the spring—hello, taxes). Turns out my software of choice, Monarch, has a thing where current users can provide a link for others to get 50% off their first year—so, here you go. They’re not paying me or an affiliate of any sort! I just thought I’d pass this along.
5. And finally, ten unsexy habits that save me serious money. Similar to the above, this isn’t usually the subject matter I typically consume, but as I research for my forthcoming class, I found this pretty commonsensical yet helpful if it’s needed. (At least I do most of these things, too.)
Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻
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Quotable 💬
“We aren’t always free to change things, but we are always free to live through them in faith, hope, and love so that in every situation we grow humanly and spiritually.” -Fr. Jacques Philippe1
Choose one and only one… 🥩
This quirky question was thanks to my fifteen-year-old son, and as a current carnivore it spoke deeply to my innermost soul. Akin to most carnivores (who can’t shut up about the bioavailability of all needed nutrients through it), I’m Team Beef™ all the way. With a side of bacon.
Beef: 43.8%
Chicken: 43.4%
Pork: 9%
Turkey: 3.8%
Find the next poll here.
Historic Highlands: Our 2026 Pilgrimage to Scotland 🏴
“There is no other place like Scotland in the whole world.” - Sir Walter Scott
Quick Links 🔗
Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔
We’re just over the halfway point of Lent now—how’s it going for you? What are you learning about yourself?
Have a great week,
- Tsh
p.s. - Gondor calls for aid.
For the third week in a row, this is from my current Lenten read.
Excited for the new playlist!! Dresses -- In my online rabbit hole searching this morning, I found this dress that I want to sew for a couple of upcoming special occasions (and I haven't sewn since I was 12!). Leaving it here in case you're feeling crafty and haven't found a dress you LOVE for the wedding! https://www.theboldone.co.nz/collections/create-your-own/products/the-rossi-wrap-fredy-wrap-pattern-bundle
Re #4: Have you heard of Wallet Win? Small family-run business with some similar principles to Dave Ramsey but with a Catholic emphasis. Highly recommend!