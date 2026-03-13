The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Chloe Langr's avatar
Chloe Langr
2d

Excited for the new playlist!! Dresses -- In my online rabbit hole searching this morning, I found this dress that I want to sew for a couple of upcoming special occasions (and I haven't sewn since I was 12!). Leaving it here in case you're feeling crafty and haven't found a dress you LOVE for the wedding! https://www.theboldone.co.nz/collections/create-your-own/products/the-rossi-wrap-fredy-wrap-pattern-bundle

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Kim Jansen's avatar
Kim Jansen
1dEdited

Re #4: Have you heard of Wallet Win? Small family-run business with some similar principles to Dave Ramsey but with a Catholic emphasis. Highly recommend!

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2 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
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