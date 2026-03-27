The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Stice's avatar
Martha Stice
Mar 27

please please please listen to the audiobook of Project Hail Mary. It is really so good.

Also, I would like to take your class - what an interesting thought experiment.

Reply
Share
Trudy K Royston's avatar
Trudy K Royston
Mar 29

Thank you for pointing out the changes in book covers. I love the originals as well.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture