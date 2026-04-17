The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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April Slawson's avatar
April Slawson
20h

I love this week’s poll. I live 20 miles from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, so I of course had to vote for black bears. However, all bears are amazing, especially the gummi ones. 😊

Tell you son this crazy East Tennessee woman loved his poll.

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2 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
Annelise Roberts's avatar
Annelise Roberts
17hEdited

Best also maybe equals most terrifying, but there's actually nothing quite like a grizzly. I've been fascinated by them since I was a kid, and then we actually lived in bear country and that was wild. One day I took the dogs walking in the pasture and looked down to see fresh ish tracks. No thank you!! But from a safe distance they are just so cool. I think I would have loved living around them if I was on horseback and not responsible for tiny children.

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