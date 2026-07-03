Huzzah, I am just about done with book edits; the end is on the horizon. I actually already went through all my editor’s notes, but now I’m going through it yet again (this is my 8,275th time reading my own damn words) because after editing it still sat at over 100k words …and it needs to be shorter. As of this morning, it’s now at 91,117 words, so I’m getting there. Darlings getting slashed, left and right.

Honestly, though, I’m at the book-writing stage where my words no longer have meaning and I hate everything I’ve ever written (anywhere, not just in this book). Why do I use ‘ultimately’ so much? Chuckled? What a weird word; it’s the worst. If I say ‘replied’ instead of ‘said’ one more time I’m going to put me in time-out and throw my book off a cliff.

Like the transition phase in labor, this is how I know I’m almost done and the book is actually getting quite good.

In the meantime, happy 250th Independence Day weekend! My plan is to soon hit ‘send’ on an email to my editor, take a long sweaty walk, then tomorrow sip a bubbly something while my uncle ignites his fireworks collection valued in the five figures. ‘Murica! I love it.

The Fourth of July , by Childe Hassam (1916) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻

My new Summer 2026 playlist

Quotable 💬

“Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.”

-Theodore Roosevelt

Reminder: Polls will resume as soon as my book edits are submitted! Hopefully in the next few weeks.

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What are three things you love about your country?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - Oh look, it’s me.