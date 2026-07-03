5 Quick Things #417 🧨
old restaurants, movies, strawberry ice cream, & patriotism
Huzzah, I am just about done with book edits; the end is on the horizon. I actually already went through all my editor’s notes, but now I’m going through it yet again (this is my 8,275th time reading my own damn words) because after editing it still sat at over 100k words …and it needs to be shorter. As of this morning, it’s now at 91,117 words, so I’m getting there. Darlings getting slashed, left and right.
Honestly, though, I’m at the book-writing stage where my words no longer have meaning and I hate everything I’ve ever written (anywhere, not just in this book). Why do I use ‘ultimately’ so much? Chuckled? What a weird word; it’s the worst. If I say ‘replied’ instead of ‘said’ one more time I’m going to put me in time-out and throw my book off a cliff.
Like the transition phase in labor, this is how I know I’m almost done and the book is actually getting quite good.
In the meantime, happy 250th Independence Day weekend! My plan is to soon hit ‘send’ on an email to my editor, take a long sweaty walk, then tomorrow sip a bubbly something while my uncle ignites his fireworks collection valued in the five figures. ‘Murica! I love it.
5 Quick Things ☕️
1. As I recently said, this time of year we typically watch an episode or two of John Adams in memory of our country’s founding. This year, we’re aiming to watch the whole series, plus Band of Brothers1 (which we usually watch around Memorial Day). Both are excellent mini-series (arguably the best ever made2), and both are excellent tools for fostering patriotism in adolescents (teen boys in particular). Don’t forget, patriotism is a legit virtue.
2. Speaking of watching stuff for Independence Day, I’ve bookmarked this in hopes of watching it sometime this weekend. I’ve heard good things about it, and I do appreciate a lot of what Hillsdale creates (I’ve taken several of their free online classes).
3. I appreciated this short essay from Dixie Dillon Lane and echo much of her sentiments: “There’s something profoundly good about being in America, and being American. It’s a truth we ought not forget even among the busyness and conflict of today’s public discourse and political life.”
4. I’m making this for my July 4 dessert—I eat about 85% carnivore, but I relax when we’re eating with friends or for special occasions. I’m using the Sarah brand heavy cream I get from Costco, plus my Creami. Let’s see how it goes!
5. And finally, the oldest restaurant in every state—it turns out we live thirty minutes from the one in Texas! Time for a little date night field trip.
Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻
My new Summer 2026 playlist
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Quotable 💬
“Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.”
-Theodore Roosevelt
Reminder: Polls will resume as soon as my book edits are submitted! Hopefully in the next few weeks.
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Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔
What are three things you love about your country?
Have a good weekend,
- Tsh
p.s. - Oh look, it’s me.
As I also said, note: This is obvious, but Band of Brothers is really violent & has a lot of language. But it’s realistic. Also, in the penultimate episode (9) there’s a pointless ten-second bout of nudity, and it’s quite annoying and does nothing to serve the plot. It’s at roughly the 8:17 mark if you’d like to ready your remote.
Though I’d also include Chernobyl.