The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Stice's avatar
Martha Stice
1d

The anxiety I am feeling that I have fallen off the previous pilgrims list. 😬 I’ve wanted to join again ever since Italy, but haven’t been able to make it work. So curious to hear what is next year’s destination.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture