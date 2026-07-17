I’m on a flight to Edinburgh as you’re reading this…it’s Pilgrimage Week: one of my favorite weeks of the year! We’ll be spending the week wandering through various castles, going to the Highland Games, exploring the Isle of Skye, tasting Scotch and learning basic falconry (hopefully not at the same time), walking through St. Andrews, learning about the hidden priests during the Counter-Reformation period in the Rosslyn Chapel and Traquair House, and of course, witnessing all the stunning beauty throughout the Highlands. We’ll also unpack lessons we can learn from Scottish saints spanning from the Celtic period to today, celebrate Mass as often as we can, and reflect on whatever God has for us (I usually don’t know until we’re there). I’ll share photos here when I can once we’re back!

My favorite part of all this, however, is always the people. We have quite a few returning pilgrims on this one, and I can’t wait to see them again (several have been on three or more with us), and of course, I’m eager to meet new friends, too. Every year we wonder how it happens, but it never fails: everyone who travels with us are genuinely fantastic people—folks we’d hang out with no matter where we were.

This week I let Scotland pilgrims know about next summer’s location and itinerary, this weekend the rest of my previous pilgrims of mine will find out, and I’ll share the news with the rest of you fine readers soon.

Dworek w Jankówce , by Józef Mehoffer (1907) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚

The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion, on audiobook (finally, I know!)

Quotable 💬

“Gardens are not made by singing ‘oh how beautiful’ and sitting in the shade.”

-Rudyard Kipling

The Next Poll 🗳️

Find the new question here!

Quick Links 🔗

Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What have you been dreaming about getting done this summer? How can you either finish or get started on it this weekend?

Heads up: There’s no new 5QT next week in lieu of all my traveling…. And there’s a slight chance this might become a two-week pause if I’m also not able to get one out between the pilgrimage and some domestic family travel. But I’ll be back with you soon enough!

Have a good couple weeks,

- Tsh

p.s. - Great respect in their culture.