5 Quick Things #420 ☀️
a short screen break, merino wool, a prayer of trust, & ordinary life
We’re still traveling (in Oregon now, not Scotland) but I didn’t want to go another week without a 5QT. This is a super-quick, abbreviated travel version. …In fact, I can’t remember the last thing I read online. Nonetheless—onward!
5 Quick Things ☕️
1. A few days ago I shared photos from Scotland and revealed the location of next summer’s trip! I’d love you to join us.
2. I have SO enjoyed barely being online for the past two weeks. I didn’t take my usual summer sabbatical for a host of reasons (I may get into reasons why later), but the past two weeks have been a much-needed balm. …And a smack-me-in-the-face reminder why I take a regular, intentional screen break. If you haven’t done so lately, do so—it’ll do your mind, soul, and body some good.
3. At the risk of saying too much… The older I get, and the more I travel, the more I appreciate the wonders of merino wool and find it worth the expense (even though it is indeed painfully expensive). Even underwear.
4. I still have yet to see The Odyssey (even though everyone asks me what I thought of it), but I’ve seen an absolute bajillion reviews and hot takes on it. I doubt I’ll write much about it (no one needs another review of it), but I definitely plan to see it. …But it is genuinely interesting to me that I’ll see three reviews in my feed, all in a row, from people whose opinions seem valid and trustworthy, and who are all saying completely different things. I’m curious what I’ll think.
5. And finally, The Litany of Trust has been so meaningful to me lately, especially during our time in Scotland… Perhaps you need it, too. (Thanks, Fr. Gabe.)
Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚
The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion, Vols. 1-5, by Beth Brower (I cannot stop reading them, they have been such a delightful companion on my summer journeys, and I find myself retreating to the wonders of St. Crispian’s any chance I get—just like a perfect summer read should.)
The Commonplace is a reader-supported publication — become a subscriber:
Quotable 💬
“We are restful when ordinary life is enough.”
-Ronald Rolheiser
The Next Poll 🗳️
Still waiting for the next full 5QT to reinstate regular polls—so if you haven’t yet, find the latest question here!
Quick Links 🔗
Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔
Is this an issue you need to solve? Or can it just lie fallow for now?
Have a good weekend,
- Tsh
Yay! You're finally reading Emma!
I really enjoyed the experience of watching The Odyssey (without having read any reviews first), but afterwards, the more I reflected on it, the more annoyed I got. We'll have lots to talk about after you see it.
Emma M Lion is the best! I started it again as soon as I finished it!