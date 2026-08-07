The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christy Wilkens's avatar
Christy Wilkens
8d

Yay! You're finally reading Emma!

I really enjoyed the experience of watching The Odyssey (without having read any reviews first), but afterwards, the more I reflected on it, the more annoyed I got. We'll have lots to talk about after you see it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Samantha Conrad's avatar
Samantha Conrad
7d

Emma M Lion is the best! I started it again as soon as I finished it!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture