We’re still traveling (in Oregon now, not Scotland) but I didn’t want to go another week without a 5QT. This is a super-quick, abbreviated travel version. …In fact, I can’t remember the last thing I read online. Nonetheless—onward!

1. A few days ago I shared photos from Scotland and revealed the location of next summer’s trip! I’d love you to join us.

2. I have SO enjoyed barely being online for the past two weeks. I didn’t take my usual summer sabbatical for a host of reasons (I may get into reasons why later), but the past two weeks have been a much-needed balm. …And a smack-me-in-the-face reminder why I take a regular, intentional screen break. If you haven’t done so lately, do so—it’ll do your mind, soul, and body some good.

3. At the risk of saying too much… The older I get, and the more I travel, the more I appreciate the wonders of merino wool and find it worth the expense (even though it is indeed painfully expensive). Even underwear.

4. I still have yet to see The Odyssey (even though everyone asks me what I thought of it), but I’ve seen an absolute bajillion reviews and hot takes on it. I doubt I’ll write much about it (no one needs another review of it), but I definitely plan to see it. …But it is genuinely interesting to me that I’ll see three reviews in my feed, all in a row, from people whose opinions seem valid and trustworthy, and who are all saying completely different things. I’m curious what I’ll think.

5. And finally, The Litany of Trust has been so meaningful to me lately, especially during our time in Scotland… Perhaps you need it, too. (Thanks, Fr. Gabe.)