The Commonplace

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Anna Tabone's avatar
Anna Tabone
20h

Tsh—my family highly recommends the new board game Magical Athletes! It is a racing around the board game with characters that have special abilities. It is hysterical! My 7yo & my Dad in his 70’s love it. Check it out or add it to your Christmas list for your kids!!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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sarah sandel
15h

We just finished watching PHM this week, I can't wait to know what you thought! I don't know what I thought. I'm not a big sci-fi person. Please be my thought leader. 😂

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