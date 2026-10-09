The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Tabone's avatar
Anna Tabone
1d

I loved The Correspondent as well! 🥰

Reply
Share
3 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
Hallie Skansi Toplikar's avatar
Hallie Skansi Toplikar
20h

I always thought of our home furnishings as “pieced together”, but I like collected better!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture