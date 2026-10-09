While I wait for my next round of book edits (a new non-fiction book! coming May 2027! get ye ready!), I’ve dusted off my novel and am plugging away. This is a story that slammed into my brain in December 2014—I know exactly where I was: at Brooke McAlary’s dining room table just outside Sydney, Australia where we were housesitting on our big trip while they were in Canada. I was sitting in a white chair; the kids were jumping on a trampoline out back. Kyle made one unremarkable comment, yet it was just enough to force this story into my noggin and not let me go for a decade-plus now. And there it still remains.

(…In the meantime, non-fiction helps pay the bills. Ahem.)

In my experience, here’s my process of novel-writing thus far:

Ooh! What a good idea. Let me write that down before I forget it. Oh yes, this is good. [The next morning, re-reading it] Oh my gosh. This is crap. I’m such an imposter. Why did I ever think I could write? [Let too much time go by] That idea I had? It was actually kinda good. Let’s read it again. Oh wait, this is sorta good after all. Let’s keep going. [Re-writes everything] [Decides the tense needs to change; edit all verbs. Or, decides there are too many weird adjectives disguised as adverbs, still doing more work when a good noun will do; edit all nouns.] Repeat steps 3-6.

Un grande protagonista della pittura romantica (1836), by Giuseppe Bezzuoli #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📖

The Correspondent, by Virginia Evans (on audiobook, which I highly recommend)

Quotable 💬

“Substitute ‘damn’ every time you’re inclined to write ‘very;’ your editor will delete it and the writing will be just as it should be.”

- Mark Twain

What’s your favorite thing about autumn? 🍁

For the umpteenth year in a row, fallen leaves and their beautiful colors wins autumn again. My answer depends on the day, and since most leaves here barely turn a yellowy-orange before they plummet to the ground crispy and brown, I’ll go with the outdoor activities. I love me some camping, backyard bonfires, pumpkin patches, and walks while wearing more than shorts and satisfyingly crunching on said dead leaves.

Leaves changing colors: 47.5%

Holidays + traditions: 19.3%

Food + drink: 16.3%

Outdoor activities: 14.7%

Sportsball: 2.2%

Find the next poll question here.

Summer 2027: The Tuscan Region of Italy 🍝

One excursion from next summer’s pilgrimage itinerary: Siena’s Cathedral (it’s even more stunning in person…)—come join us!

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Create your Rule of Life ✍️

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What smell immediately takes you to somewhere from your past?

Have a good weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - Truly terrifying.