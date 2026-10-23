What’s been more surprising since our middle son jaunted off to college this fall hasn’t been his absence (though I miss him terribly)—it’s been the reality of our youngest son being the only one remaining. As the lone family member with extroverted tendencies, he’s left with no one but li’l ol’ Mom and Dad with whom he can unpack all his thoughts—and unpack them he does. It’s not like he was constantly chatting when his siblings were still home (though he has always been a chatterbox), but there’s something about the quiet of the house now that drives him to want to verbally process his life all the more.

Right now, I’m doing my best to soak it in, knowing how much I’ll miss all our off-the-cuff conversations in just a few years’ time. It’s already been such a wild ride experiencing your own flesh-and-blood becoming adults and taking their next steps out into the world as God intended.

What a trip parenting is... If you do a good job, you raise these humans you think you can’t live without to one day live well without you. Jesus, take the wheel.

Autumn (1903), by Wassily Kandinsky #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📖

I Cheerfully Refuse, by Leif Enger

Quotable 💬

“What you see and what you hear depends a great deal on where you are standing. It also depends on what sort of person you are.”

- C.S. Lewis

What’s your typical weekday breakfast? 🍳

No surprise to anybody here, I’m firmly in Camp Meat & Eggs, unless I’m in Camp Nothing which happens from time to time (which usually means my first meal of the day is then some sort of meat and eggs, it’s just closer to lunchtime). When I went carnivore over two years ago now, I thought I’d miss the cereals and what-not, but I really don’t. I already barely ate any pastries, since gluten-free versions are hardly worth their effort or cost. I do miss good pancakes, because the carnivore versions are a poor excuse for food, in my opinion. I do, however, enjoy a good protein coffee smoothie now and then, and if you count dairy as carnivore (which is a weirdly-debated topic out there), then it passes muster. And I count it as carnivore.

Cereal, granola, oatmeal, etc.: 29.9%

Meat & eggs: 26.4%

Bagel, muffin, toast, etc.: 15.6%

Nothing: 14.5%

Smoothie: 12.5%

Pancakes, waffles, etc.: 1.1%

Find the next poll question here.

Summer 2027: The Tuscan Region of Italy 🍝

One excursion from next summer’s pilgrimage itinerary: the medieval village of San Gimignano—come join us!

Learn More & Sign Up 🇮🇹

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Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What can you let go of this weekend?

Have a good one,

- Tsh

p.s. - Classic oatmeal.