The weather is picture-perfect around here, and I’m finally (mostly) over the plague that’s kept me bedridden for a solid week now. The windows are open, the birds are chirping, the leaves are gently swaying. …And alas, my book editor has just brought me approximately 5,286 footnotes from the Bible and Church Father texts I cited that I now get to verify + format into Chicago style within the next few days. Anyone want to help out? You could come over, we could put on a delightful movie in the background, and we could tackle each one of these, one at a time. Many hands make light work, right?

No complaints; I’m grateful I get to write. But holy cow, what did my past self do to my present self, citing all these sources… Good times this weekend. Good times.

Herbstlandschaft mit Solitär (pre-1947), by Gemälde von Marie Hager #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📻

My Fall playlist

Quotable 💬

“In a higher world it is otherwise; but here below, to live is to change and to be perfect is to have changed often.”

- St. John Henry Newman

Other than their color, what’s your favorite thing about autumn leaves? 🍂

You better believe that I thought of this poll question when I was going on my morning walk, enjoying the childlike delight of crunching on the crispy leaves hugging the curb. It’s the best; one of those added extras of life from God, like chocolate or baby laughs.

Their crunch: 41.1%

Watching them fall: 38.8%

Their scent: 12.8%

Jumping in piles: 4.7%

Garden mulch: 2.6%

Find the next poll question here.

Summer 2027: The Tuscan Region of Italy 🍝

One excursion from next summer’s pilgrimage itinerary: the Benedictine monastery of St. Scholastica in Subiaco—we’d love to have you join us!

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Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What are three things, big or small, you’re grateful for today?

Have a good one,

- Tsh

p.s. - How I need to start every email these days.