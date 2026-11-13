The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Beth Casteel's avatar
Beth Casteel
4h

I just listened to Redemption by Lawrence Wright, a book which lays out in explicit details the story of the nuns and the women on death row. A powerful listen.

I always enjoy your posts. Thank you!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Chloe Langr's avatar
Chloe Langr
4h

"When you come to a place like this and start pouring yourself into it, you don’t actually take over the town. The town takes over you. You wake up from a bad dream where everything was about you." Dang. As someone who is a week away from moving back to her small(ish) hometown, this was powerful. Thanks for sharing!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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