We’ve had a longstanding game in our family: band name, horse name, or drink name. We’ll hear a random phrase, usually a combination of an unexpected or particularly poignant adjective combined with a noun, and we’ll collectively decide whether that phrase makes a better band name, horse name, or drink name. Bonus points when something makes, say, for a particularly good drink name while simulaneously a spectacularly horrific drink name. Bonus-bonus points when a phrase is fantastic for all three.

Our daughter has long kept a note on her phone with our ever-growing list—some of our favorites: Teen Boy Camp Sock, Verboten Donut, Wasted! on a Tandem Bike, and of course our all-time favorite band, Seaworthy Vessel (which often also serves as our go-to trivia night team name).

Kanaal te delft (1905), by Henri Le Sidaner #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Psst… Advent begins in NINE days! 🕯️

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The Plot, by Jean Hanff Korelitz

Quotable 💬

“In all your good works you should unite yourself to the will of God’s good pleasure, and in your faults and imperfections, you should unite yourself to His permissive will gently, quietly, and with peace of mind.”

- St. Jane de Chantal

Growing up, did you celebrate or recognize Advent in your home? ✨

I ask this because sometimes those who did are rather surprised at how few actually grew up with this (raises hand here). For those of us who didn’t, it’s sometimes helpful to see that there are plenty of folks who weren’t raised on this tradition, and that it’s never too late to start.

Head here if you’d like to dip your toes in the Advent waters, but aren’t quite sure where to begin... Just do a one or two things, such lighting candles or reading a short daily passage, or listening to a particular song and looking at some artwork, and call it good. Advent is always a gift, not a burden.

No: 64.2%

Yes: 35.8%

Find the next poll question here.

Summer 2027: The Tuscan Region of Italy 🍷

One excursion from next summer’s pilgrimage itinerary: wine-tasting in Montalcino, smack-dab in the UNESCO region of Val 'd’Orca. Come and taste it with us!

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Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What are three things, big or small, you’re grateful for today?

Have a good one,

- Tsh

p.s. - They done lost their damn mind.