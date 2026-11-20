We’ve had a longstanding game in our family: band name, horse name, or drink name. We’ll hear a random phrase, usually a combination of an unexpected or particularly poignant adjective combined with a noun, and we’ll collectively decide whether that phrase makes a better band name, horse name, or drink name. Bonus points when something makes, say, for a particularly good drink name while simulaneously a spectacularly horrific drink name. Bonus-bonus points when a phrase is fantastic for all three.
Our daughter has long kept a note on her phone with our ever-growing list—some of our favorites: Teen Boy Camp Sock, Verboten Donut, Wasted! on a Tandem Bike, and of course our all-time favorite band, Seaworthy Vessel (which often also serves as our go-to trivia night team name).
5 Quick Things ☕️
1. I have this lofty dream-type ambition to open a used-new combo bookstore in my town’s historic square once I finish my stint as a high school teacher. …It probably won’t happen, let’s be honest, but a girl can imagine what it’d be like—I loved reading David Kern’s reflections of twelve things he’s learned about running a bookshop on their six-year anniversary since opening: “You have to be yourself first, especially in how you curate. Let your own tastes be your guide and then spend your life trying to get better taste. If you do that, people will come because you’ll be offering them the best there is to offer.” Yet another bookshop pilgrimage: unlocked! (And p.s., he’s got a great podcast, too.)
2. Huh — this from The Habit Weekly checks out; I’d long assumed humongous has always been a word. I definitely do remember saying ginormous before Elf, but I guess it did become standard vernacular afterwards. …Words are wild.
3. Griffin Gooch has done an excellent job unpacking why we need to be much, much better at doing nothing—and how we’ve become so productivity-obsessed that we actually feel guilty when we intentionally seek out niksen, the art of purposeful idleness: “…it’s way more casual than meditation or a wilderness retreat; niksen is basically what you do with your in-between time—the space between meetings, the time when your kids are napping, the drives to and fro appointments, the moments in your morning after brushing your teeth and before leaving the house where you can sip coffee and stare out a window.”
4. Is it possible for fictional characters to join us one day in heaven? I’ve never before thought of this, but I like Joseph Pearce’s thoughts on the matter: “Good things will not be extinguished in heaven; they will be perfected. New things will be made in heaven by perfect human artists, whose perfect imagination will be alive with the Perfect Life and the Perfect Creativity of God. In His Presence the imagination will be creatively alive in ways that are beyond the ability of our present broken imaginations to conceive or perceive.”
5. And finally, here’s some solid go-to Thanksgiving baking tips, from the likes of Ina Garten and more. (Avoid the soggy bottoms!)
Psst… Advent begins in NINE days! 🕯️
Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📖
The Plot, by Jean Hanff Korelitz
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Quotable 💬
“In all your good works you should unite yourself to the will of God’s good pleasure, and in your faults and imperfections, you should unite yourself to His permissive will gently, quietly, and with peace of mind.”
- St. Jane de Chantal
Growing up, did you celebrate or recognize Advent in your home? ✨
I ask this because sometimes those who did are rather surprised at how few actually grew up with this (raises hand here). For those of us who didn’t, it’s sometimes helpful to see that there are plenty of folks who weren’t raised on this tradition, and that it’s never too late to start.
Head here if you’d like to dip your toes in the Advent waters, but aren’t quite sure where to begin... Just do a one or two things, such lighting candles or reading a short daily passage, or listening to a particular song and looking at some artwork, and call it good. Advent is always a gift, not a burden.
No: 64.2%
Yes: 35.8%
Find the next poll question here.
Summer 2027: The Tuscan Region of Italy 🍷
One excursion from next summer’s pilgrimage itinerary: wine-tasting in Montalcino, smack-dab in the UNESCO region of Val 'd’Orca. Come and taste it with us!
Quick Links 🔗
Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔
What are three things, big or small, you’re grateful for today?
Have a good one,
- Tsh
p.s. - They done lost their damn mind.
I have a theory that authors have a sense of teasing out real stories about real people that otherwise would be lost to us, and they get inspired to tell them as fiction. Wouldn't it be great if fictional characters were real?
Also, re: Advent, I grew up Mormon, and there's nothing liturgical in the Mormon church (although recently they've adopted Holy Week, sort-of). But my oldest sister studied German in college and introduced the Advent wreath to our family. There are 16 years between us, so I grew up with it, and it's only as an adult that I've explored and adopted the more meaningful aspects of Advent as a season into my life.
Fantastic family game 🤣 I shared it with my teenage son and he said he would also include a “fantasy sports name” category 🙃