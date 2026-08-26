That I have lived four—almost five—decades, a privilege not given to everyone. Getting older is a blessing.

That I’m still in my forties for one more year... I’m going to soak it ALLLL up.

The breakfast I just enjoyed with a dear friend at one of the many charming eateries in our neighborhood.

Our delightfully walkable neighborhood.

A few hours in an empty house to myself right now! —with the undisputed best rom-com on in the background. ✏️🍂

One kid is successfully married and launched into her own home, another is experiencing his first day of classes at college today, and the youngest just passed his driving test this week. …Is there a better compliment as a mother when your kids successfully step on their milestones?

The cup of decaf next to me.

That there is such a thing as good decaf.

That the decaf is in a mug we got on our honeymoon, and almost 24 years later it still hasn’t broken. Miraculously. 🤞

Heavy cream.

Church bells.

Good little indie bookstores (since the above afternoon film has reminded me). …Fabled, you win (for Central Texas, anyway).

Even though it doesn’t remotely feel like it here in this corner of the world ...autumn is on its (eventual) way.

Good new books.

Good old books.

The Emma M. Lion series, and the joy of getting to read the whole thing for the first time this summer.

The men in your life painting your bookshelves so that you can truly set up your library-office in your daughter’s former bedroom.

...A bittersweet transition, for sure, but still a blessing that we finally have a little extra wiggle room in an otherwise small old house.

Coming back from breakfast with your friend to your son having indeed done his morning chores before going to work.

That this son still unicycles to work, to the delight of many in our neighborhood.

That the middle son called me from college last night, just to catch up and say hello.

Family and friends who text you a many happy returns all throughout the day.

That God always, always, always sustains us.

...Even in years when you are positively sure you can barely hold on during all the changes and transitions.

Newly-painted toenails.

Our ten-year-old dog who still acts like a puppy.

Our cat, who even though she sheds like she’s building another cat out of her own fur, is actually friendly and sweet to humans.

My green chair.

Good candles.

The one, holy, Catholic, and apostolic Church.

Our local parish, an outpost of said Church.

All the wonderful friends we’ve made from this parish.

…And that so many of them live nearby.

Getting back to working out (and the sore muscles that follow).

Friends who graciously offer their garage gym for free use.

My parents are still in good health.

...And that they now live on land—still nearby, but out in the country.

Getting to visit the other side of the family in Oregon, such a beautiful slice of the country.

Sandals. (I hate wearing socks.)

House plants.

Good playlists.

A camping trip on the calendar.

Even though summer mode is winding down this week 😭, there’s a real gift to be found in the weekly routine of a school year.

Our wonderful co-op, which is growing by leaps and bounds without our remotely trying.

My students, and walking alongside them each year as they discover so many insights from so many good and great books.

All the folks who join us on pilgrimages, many of whom have become like family when we see them each summer.

My many readers here, who continue to delight me by their sheer presence. Truly, I’m so grateful for you!