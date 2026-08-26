The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Kate's avatar
Kate
1d

Happy birthday to one I’ve never met, but who has enriched my life and helped me remember to look for that which is good, true and beautiful.

What I love about shared gratitude lists is that it reminds me of many things I have to be grateful for. It’s like a lovely echo going out into the world, bringing forth more thankfulness.

As always, thank you for your words.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Marcy's avatar
Marcy
14h

Happy Birthday!!🎂🎈May God bless you in the year ahead!! Trust me “50” is just fine!😉

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