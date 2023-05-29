A few weeks before school ended, one of my students, a seventeen-year-old junior, asked me to create for her a summer reading list. Not only was I honored and proud she’d asked, but I rubbed my hands together in maniacal glee like a clichéd villain, eager to get started on this project.

Girl Reading on a Divan , by Isaac Israëls

But it’s been hard. Not to think of any books for her! —but to narrow the list down to reasonable for a final summer of high school. She’s an avid but slow-ish reader, yet she has more grit than any student I’ve ever had and loves to spend hours with her nose in a page-turner.

It’s been a bit of both art and science to concoct an ideal summer reading list for her, to walk that fine line between a leisurely read without falling into saccharine territory; a book that’d keep her engrossed on a chaise lounge by the pool but wouldn’t require a highlighter or dictionary to accompany it. Plus, she’s a devout reader who faithfully reads all I assign for classes, so I know she’s already read good stuff.

Here’s the list I’m giving her—and at the end, I’m sharing my own summer reading list! I’d love to hear what’s on yours.

A High Schooler Summer Reading List

There are a dozen books here; four non-fiction and eight fiction. I recommend choosing at least one non-fiction for every three works of fiction, simply for variety.

Sense and Sensibility, by Jane Austen

She’s already read Pride and Prejudice (which is required reading for us all) because I assigned it in class. Sense and Sensibility sits just as high up there as Austen perfectly taps into the heart and soul of what it means to want to be loved.

And Then There Were None, by Agatha Christie

The quintessential page-turner, this modern classic lays the foundation for many a murder mystery with an ensemble cast stuck in an enclosed space. Eerie but not outright terrifying, Dame Christie is the best at the genre she helped create.

The Awakening of Miss Prim, by Natalia Sanmartin Fenollera

A modern fairy tale set in an idyllic European village that no sane person would want to leave, this gem explores philosophy, education, theology, and literature gift-wrapped in quaint village life replete with a bevy of older women determined to help the protagonist find love.

Till We Have Faces, by C.S. Lewis

Lewis retells the Greek myth of Cupid and Psyche told from the viewpoint of Psyche’s sister, using it as a framework to explore envy, guilt, grief, beauty, and repentance. As a myth retold, it’s possibly Lewis’ most human work of fiction. Warning: it’s a hard one, and often takes several reads to start to “get it.”

Treasure Island, by Robert Louis Stevenson

Frequently recommended on many a book list for boys, this classic book is just as delightful for girls, I say. Young Jim Hawkins holds the map to Treasure Island, and in his quest to find it he engages with pirates, beasts, and other such villains. A perfect childhood read, no matter how old you are.

Swallows and Amazons, by Arthur Ransome

Children’s stories—the good ones, anyway—should still be enjoyed by the older among us, adults and adolescents alike. Four kids are on summer break in the idyllic Lake District in England, and they meet another duo of kids also in search of adventure. Together, they camp out on a rugged island, and shenanigans ensue: burglars, fireworks, sailing, and other delightful childhood summer adventures.

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, by Betty Smith

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In this beloved coming-of-age novel, Francie grows up in the Brooklyn slums at the turn of the twentieth century. Their unconventional family navigates poverty as Smith hauntingly captures both a specific era with unique challenges and the universal condition of being a flawed human.

I Capture the Castle, by Dodie Smith

Seventeen-year-old Cassandra lives in a crumbling castle (for real) with her poverty-stricken family: her father who has writer's block, her eccentric artist stepmother, and her older sister and younger brother. Then …two handsome American boys move next door. The audiobook is especially good.

The Boys in the Boat, by Daniel James Brown

The true story of a team of blue-collar boys from the Pacific Northwest who defy the odds against the blue-blood Ivy Leaguers who basically invented the sport of rowing. This is such a fantastic tale of grit, hard work, courage, and friendship.

Introduction to the Spiritual Life, by Brant Pitre

Such a good primer on timeless practices (and reasons for those practices) that draw us more closely to Christ. Pitre unpacks ancient wisdom that’s super practical for life in our modern world—these habits are a lifelong endeavor, but the earlier you begin them, the better spiritual shape you’ll be in for when real life gets hard.

Mere Christianity, by C.S. Lewis

If there is ever one book that unpacks “plain” orthodox Christianity for the post-Enlightenment, now firmly ensconced in the post-modern worldview of the twenty-first century, it’s this one. Read it once and know you’ll need to read it again, and again, and again until you’re an old lady. (Okay, this one might be the reason to bring a highlighter to the pool.)

A Severe Mercy, by Sheldon Vanauken

I read this love story my senior year in high school and cried so much the pages blurred. It’s the true story of a couple’s relationship as it navigates faith (or lack thereof), untimely death, and friendship with C.S. Lewis. There’s a lot to unpack here, and it’s a good read for an adolescent on the cusp of adulthood.

My Own Reading List

Summertime reading is my favorite, and I like to strike a balance between reads that are both challenging and leisurely. I’m not a big fan of the typical beach read, and with so much good stuff I’ll never have enough lifetimes to read, I typically steer clear of the latest releases.