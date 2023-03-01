The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Anne Bruneel's avatar
Anne Bruneel
Mar 1, 2023

Love it!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Jennifer Mack's avatar
Jennifer Mack
Mar 1, 2023

What a fun little story to kick off my morning! Thank you! I really like the way you paint the settings with your words. Bittersweet and just-enough spooky. I’m enjoying getting to know Oakley and the folks living there.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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