Book Chat: August '26 📚
…in the transition from summer to autumn reading
Apologies for the lateness of this August book chat, but I suppose it can’t be helped with my brief traveling absense. ...Heck, normally we simply do one summer chat all together, since I usually take a screen break during the season, so this is a bonus!
Either way, you know what to do: Share what …
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