Book Chat: June '26 📚
summer reading is finally here!
I’m so grateful it’s the first day of June, because 1. It means Maycember is officially over, and 2. It means the wonderful season of summer reading has officially begun! ⛱️
I’m still leaning into cozy murder mysteries, but I’m looking forward to more overall reading JUST for fun this month, which …
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