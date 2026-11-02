Around here we normally end our months with gratitude and start our months with books, but because last week was emotionally and calendar-ily full around here (more on this in my comment), I wasn’t able to post an October grat chat for us. HOWEVER — it’s November, a good month to focus on gratitud…
Book Chat: November '26 📚
PLUS some bonus gratitude...
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