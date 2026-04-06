Still Life with Books and Candle , by Henri Matisse (1890)

Happy Eastertide! I hope you had a lovely day of reflecting on Christus Victor.

Here’s your friendly reminder to keep on feasting, because Easter is a full fifty days... It feels good to be in a season of feasting after the long Lenten season, doesn’t it? Phew.

Our family had a fantastically full Holy Week, but it was also one of our best. …I’m grateful for the liturgical calendar and how it meets us just where we need to be.

Let’s talk spring reading, shall we? It’s a good season for reading, but it’s also one of the busiest times in family calendars, so for me, cracking open a book feels like both a luxury yet also a necessity. Giving myself permission to sit and read, even for fifteen minutes, is often just what’s needed to tether me to something more than my to-do list.