Still Life with Books and Candle , by Henri Matisse (1890)

Happy Maycember!

It’s 12 days until my daugher’s wedding, 19 days until my oldest son’s graduation, and just for good mesasure I’ll go ahead and toss in 38 days until my youngest turns 16, putting me officially into a WHOLE NEW STAGE of parenting. It’s crunch time. 💪

...Which means it probably won…