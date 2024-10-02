A Casserole of Randomness 🥘
...in which I hope reading this isn't a waste of your time
I’m still learning my new fall rhythm, this weekly panoply of tasks that come barreling at me like an avalanche on Mondays and leave me digging out a path from the front door to the rest of the world on Wednesdays and onward toward the weekend when I finally come up for air. On Mondays I prep for my classes for an entire work day. On Tuesdays I teach no…
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