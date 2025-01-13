The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Angelique Daley's avatar
Angelique Daley
Jan 13, 2025

Lovely! Blessings on Tate!

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Tara's avatar
Tara
Jan 13, 2025

Ah! Coffee in Austria is SO good! Enjoy it all! Please pet a Lipizzaner for me. :)

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