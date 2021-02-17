The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Meghan Hermes's avatar
Meghan Hermes
Feb 17, 2021

Tsh, this brought tears to my eyes and so much joy to my Ash Wednesday. Welcome to the Catholic Church! Although I sensed/hoped this news was coming, it is still such a wonderful surprise. I have always really appreciated the perspective Catholic converts bring to the Church. When I hear that someone has gone through an incredibly thoughtful process and freely chosen to become Catholic, it brings me a renewed appreciation for the Church I've been a part of my whole life. I'm looking forward to hearing more on the podcast this year. Congratulations to you and your family - you will be in my prayers this Lent!

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3 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
Katy's avatar
Katy
Feb 17, 2021

I’m so excited for you to have found your place in the church. Though I’ve done the opposite to you and slowly moved towards more conservative evangelicals to balance out my teen years in church, I hope we can still consider each other part of the “ giant, diverse, peculiar family of believers around the globe.” I might be in the minority but I honestly believe heaven is going to be one crazy party when we all realise it’s not just our denomination who was allowed in because they chose Jesus.

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