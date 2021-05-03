The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Haley Stewart's avatar
Haley Stewart
May 3, 2021

I love this, Tsh. Commonplace also makes me think of my favorite collection of Wendell Berry essays, The Art of the Commonplace!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Sharon Herbitter's avatar
Sharon Herbitter
May 4, 2021

I do keep a commonplace book -- and I love the little book qua book almost as much as I love what I've written in it. The one I carry in my purse right now is a purple-and-green plaid (Isle of Skye tartan) and is called "Waverley Genuine Tartan Cloth Commonplace Notebook." They come in a huge variety of plaids and I have a different one on my shelf to use when my current one is full.

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