The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristin Haakenson's avatar
Kristin Haakenson
Nov 21, 2023

You've done the seemingly impossible: you've created a gift guide I actually enjoy! I LOVE Michael Foley's books and just got the Dining one recently; I also have his relatively-recent "Why We Kiss Under the Mistletoe" book on my wishlist!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture