Rural Post Office at Christmas (1947), by Stevan Dohanos

I started doing whimsical, personalized gift guides back in 2008 when it was still an original, outside-the-box thing to do on the internet. They're now so ubiquitous that, if you're like me, you don't even open them when they land in your inbox. Another “Gift Guide to Surpass All Gift Guides!” Delete.

For this reason, I hesitated to do one again this year. Who needs yet another gift guide? Well, it turns out... I do. I like gift guides when they're specific to my personality and gift-giving needs, and quite frankly, they hardly exist. We keep our gift-giving very simple, we prefer unique and original, and I prefer to do my business with as many indie makers and mom-and-pop shops as possible. And as easy as it is to say something like, “Eschew gift giving this year! Nobody needs more stuff!” or “Stick entirely with handmade creations or shared events only!” that’s just not realistic, as lovely as those ideas are. Most of us have gifts we need to buy for loved ones on our list.

Consider my gift guide the type I wish were more common on the internet. It's simple, straightforward, Jesus-loving, and nerdy. If you've got a contemplative bookworm who fits that bill, you'll probably find something that works.

Bereft of random categories like For Men or For When You Wish You Could Be in Morocco But Can’t, I've curated this gift guide as basic as you can get: books, tees, and pairing ideas with my journal.

See This Year's Gift Guide! 🎁

And like always, remember that anything you purchase on the guide supports the work I do at no extra cost to you. If you've ever benefitted from this newsletter, one of my books, the podcast or my trips, or whatever, this is an easy, simple way for you to say thanks. And truly: thank you. So much. I mean it.

A Few Highlights From the Guide

It'd be ridiculous if I didn't mention my new gratitude journal, First Light & Eventide. A good morning and evening companion for both men and women, a lovely practice to do together as a family or small group, and open to all sorts of customization, I genuinely think this journal is an ideal gift. As of this morning, it's currently the cheapest here, currently 50% off—now is a great time to stock up.

I really love Michael Foley's work, and his book Drinking With the Saints is no exception. He has a new companion book with co-author Fr. Leo Patalinghug called Dining With the Saints, pairing over 200 saints’ stories with international recipes. It's on my own wish list!

A Drink With a Friend and At Home in the World have long had a merch store, but this year I've also added tees featuring quotes from classic books and saints. They're perfect for that hard-to-get nerd on your list.

My plans this week: clean the house (it needs it), declutter some piles lurking in the corners, weed the flower beds, and bake bake bake. I love Thanksgiving foods—I’d say they’re in my top five all-time favorite foods. Bring me all the pumpkin, cranberry, and stuffing, and leave the drama at home. 🦃

To my fellow Americans, I hope you too have a lovely, rich, drama-free Thanksgiving this week, and to all my readers and listeners: thank you so much for being you! I've long said that my work curates the best folks on the internet, and I really mean it. I'm so grateful for you.

Happy Thanksgiving!

-Tsh

Head to the Gift Guide 🎁