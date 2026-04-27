Grat Chat: April 2026 🍊
name ten things, big or small—you know you have them!
Hard to believe, but it’s already the end of another month! Which means it’s time for us to remember the good things, big or little, in our lives. Let’s roll up our sleeves and do this thing!
You know what to do: in the comments, share ten things you’re currently grateful for, big or smal…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Commonplace to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.