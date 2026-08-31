Still Life with Basket and Six Oranges (1888), by Vincent van Gogh

I just discovered it’s been a while since we’ve done a gratitude chat, and I can’t think of a better way to end August—and therefore, summer mode (at least around here) than by remembering good things. It’s been a weird season for me, and though I’m admittedly not ready for the rigamarole of classes tomorrow, I am indeed ready for the rhythms and routines of the fall season. Weather-wise it won’t feel like autumn for at least six more weeks around here, but alas, it is indeed time for bouquets of newly-sharpened pencils. I’ll stop fighting it and relent.