Grat Chat: May 2026 🍊
name ten things you’re grateful for, big or small
Seems fitting to do our monthly gratitude chat on Memorial Day, and after this absolutely craziest month on record for our clan, I personally have so much to be grateful for. Let’s all remember the good things, big and little, that make our lives what they are.
As a reminder, here’s what w…
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