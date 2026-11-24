Coming to you from dreary but oh-so-autumnal Oregon, we’re here this week for Thanksgiving, as well as for my father-in-law’s memorial service. It doesn’t seem quite right to end November, of all months, without doing our grat chat, so let’s do it—and hey, during the week of Thanksgiving.
Grat Chat: November 2026 🍊
...let’s end this month of gratitude with gratitude
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