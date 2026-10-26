The Commonplace

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Lois Wetzel's avatar
Lois Wetzel
17h

Tsh, I loved your reflection on “All Hallows Eve” and the following days of All Saints and All Souls. Your excellent writing made the reading most enjoyable as well as reflective.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Suzette Mahoney's avatar
Suzette Mahoney
16h

Oooh excited about your book!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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