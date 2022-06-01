The Commonplace

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Elizabeth Viggiano's avatar
Elizabeth Viggiano
Jun 2, 2022

Lovely. We certainly don’t have enough occasions later in life to be given such a plateful of advice.

This quote from Winnie-the-Pooh feels particularly relevant to me today: “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Susan McInerney's avatar
Susan McInerney
Jun 2, 2022

Brilliant. So much to comment on here, but the one that stands out for me is this: Failure is part of life. ...It’s a necessary ingredient to life if you’re to grow and learn in any way. I spent so much time trying to be perfect, to never make a mistake or misstep, to never be vulnerable. If there's one thing I could impart to young people--and older people!--it's let yourself fall, pick yourself u (with help as needed), and start all over again. You learn so much, and it helps put your foibles--and others'--in perspective. A great compassion builder.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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