The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Christen Shore's avatar
Christen Shore
Jul 20, 2022

Last year, I started taking a weekly sabbath. It was like 6 hours a week where I wanted to not be on the internet or do something for anyone else. Just rest. Read a book. Color in my coloring book. Look out the window. Take a walk. I honestly don't know how I would have made it through the year without it. I always regretted it when I let an appointment sneak in on that day. Rest is good. It's almost like it was God's idea in the first place. Enjoy your break.

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