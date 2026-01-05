Book Chat: January '26 📚
how are you literarily kicking off the new year?
Hey all,
Happy new year! Let’s kick off 2026 with that most beloved of topics: books and reading. Have any plans for the first bit of the year?
I have a few favorites I like to read at least once a year—all short, all kick-in-the-pants type—and while I don’t read them all annually without fail, I l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Commonplace to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.