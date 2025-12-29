Happy end of the year! For almost two decades now, I’ve shared New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day reflection questions. No reason to stop now. …Therefore, I’m interrupting my current screen break to re-share the following with you, since it’s become my tradition.

Ask these questions out loud with friends or family in between board games, use the printable version to cut out questions and draw them from a bowl, spend solo time journaling your own thoughts, or any other creative idea you come up with. Answer these over the next few days or weeks, or spend the next 24 hours in intense pursuit of your answers.

Dinner at the Ball , by Edgar Degas (1879) #

The only “rule” I have—if it’s even called a rule—is to spend time reflecting on this past year before moving on to brainstorming for the next year. It’s good to recognize the rewards and challenges from the previous twelve months before hacking out a plan for the next twelve.

Share these far and wide with whomever you think might enjoy these. I’ll be back in the new year… Enjoy the next few days!

New Year’s Eve Questions

What was the single best thing that happened this past year? What was the single most challenging thing that happened? What was an unexpected joy this past year? What was an unexpected obstacle? Pick three words to describe this past year. Pick three words your spouse or a close friend would use to describe your year. Pick three words your spouse or a close friend would use to describe their past year. What were the best books you read this year? With whom were your most valuable relationships? What was your biggest personal change from January to December of this past year? In what way(s) did you grow emotionally? In what way(s) did you grow spiritually? In what way(s) did you grow physically? In what way(s) did you grow in your relationships with others? What was the most enjoyable part of your work (both professionally and at home)? What was the most challenging part of your work (both professionally and at home)? What was your single biggest time waster in your life this past year? What was the best way you used your time this past year? What was the biggest thing you learned this past year? Create a phrase or statement that describes this past year for you.

New Year’s Day Reflection Questions

Personal Growth

What character traits or virtues would you like to see developed in your life this year? What accountability might you need to develop your personal growth? What are some topics or skills you’d like to learn this year? What books would you like to read this year? Do you find fulfillment in your vocation? If so, name what you find fulfilling to remind yourself. If not, what might be some ways to find this fulfillment?

Physical Health

What is one way you’d like to maintain or improve your physical health? Why is this important to you? What are some tangible, daily choices you could make to improve your health?

Marriage & Family Life

What are some areas where your marriage is strong? What are some areas where you could use more strength in your marriage? What is your plan for connecting regularly (i.e., date nights)? How will you handle childcare? Do you have vacation time in mind for this year? What needs to happen to make a vacation a reality? What are ways you’d like each of your children to grow? Consider the following areas: a. Physically: b. Emotionally: c. Relationally: d. Spiritually: e. Educationally: f. Other: How will your children learn this year? What are some resources you’d like to explore to help your children develop intellectually and academically? What are your children’s strengths? How will you help them develop them? What are your children’s weaknesses? How will you help them engage with them?

Money Matters

How is your current income? Are you content with this amount? How is your savings, both short-term (i.e., emergency fund) and long (i.e., investments)? Are you content with this amount? How much debt do you have? Are there ways you can decrease it this year? Are you giving regularly? If not, in what way can you give more this year? What are some of your long-term financial goals? What is one area where you’d like to strengthen your financial health this year?

Relationships Outside the Family

In what ways would you like to develop your relationships outside your immediate family? What are some ways you can serve your community? Who are some specific people in your life that could use some encouragement? Who are some people in your life that you admire? What are some ways you could positively use their influence in your life? Are there any damaging relationships in your life? Is there something you could do to make these relationships better?

“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each year find you a better man.” —Benjamin Franklin

Happy New Year,

-Tsh