The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Corey's avatar
Corey
May 15, 2023

I, too, am in a year of questions. The only answer I have so far, is that there is no place for shame while waiting for answers. While I wait, I’m focusing on finding healing through my grief at the unexpected changes, drawing near to God for His and my own sake, and enjoying a summer of expectancy.

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Angelique Daley's avatar
Angelique Daley
May 15, 2023

I feel like the last three years have been years of questions. From when my husband was diagnosed with cancer, exactly three years ago, to his passing two years ago. Almost daily there is a question that he usually had the answer to. There is lots of learning on my part, running a home, finances, our four kids and their lives, working full time, etc.

Emily P Freeman talks about how some times we don’t get full answers to our questions, but arrows pointing us in the right direction. Thank God for those arrows.

As I wrote the first sentence, I thought of the story in Genesis of the years of plenty and the years of famine and how the famine years ate up the plenty years.

May God’s grace and His answers, in His time, be greater than the struggles in our questions.

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