The Commonplace

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Susie Kher's avatar
Susie Kher
Nov 14, 2024

In a fear-fueled world, thank you for this much-needed reminder that it's not only ok, but a sacred act, to step away from "it all" to rest and play. 🦋

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Martha Brown's avatar
Martha Brown
Nov 14, 2024

Thanks for the reminder. I have been thinking of doing coloring with my 101 year old mom who still likes to draw and paint

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2 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
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