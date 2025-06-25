Amsterdam | photo by Chad Gregory

Colmar, France | photo by Stephanie Marcinkowski

How do you summarize two weeks trekking from Amsterdam, Netherlands down to Lucerne, Switzerland, much of it in a river boat, with your husband, your priest (newly-appointed to your parish, the news dropping as you depart the Dutch port alongside him, as a matter of fact!), two of your kids, and sixty-plus new friends? ...You don’t. That's not a thing you summarize; that’s a thing you feebly attempt to highlight with snippets of a few stumbling sentences and a lot of visuals, trusting that those reading who couldn’t join us might gain a mere sliver of delight at what was.

Our group, standing in front of Cologne Cathedral | unless stated, all photos are from yours truly

I don’t know if this means anything, but Kyle and I both admit that, compared to other pilgrimages in years past, this one has left us considerably challenged in the be-all-present department since we’ve been back. I have found myself spacing out on the freeway, reliving a laid-back impromptu picnic along the shores of Lake Lucerne with a Pimm’s cup in hand. I’ll wake up thinking about a late-night conversation on the rooftop deck of the boat with the newlyweds, a lovely young man and woman who graced us with their delightful presence mere days after their Florida wedding. (That’s right: this pilgrimage was their honeymoon.)

Hanging out on the grass with locals — and drinks — along Lake Lucerne

Two days ago my sons will have gotten a bonafide, typed-on-paper letter in the actual mailbox from a fellow teenage pilgrim, full of good wishes and quickly-deployed reminiscings from a mere ten days ago. It’ll remind me of watching them all wade together into the chilly Swiss lake, daring the swans to come at them and their cups of gelato.

Mass in the crypt at Notre Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg, France

I’ll then watch my sons serve at the altar at our beloved home parish, surrounded by friends, and my mind will wander to watching them serve at the altar in the crypt of Notre Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg, or mere feet from the remains of St. Hildegard von Bingen, or in one of the many chapels at the behemoth Cologne Cathedral. …And I’ll be astonished that we were there at all.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg, France | photo by Matt Christopher

A quick snack in Grindelwald, Switzerland | photo by John Daniels

Teen pilgrims, playing chess on the boat

I say it every year in my farewell speech to the group of pilgrims, and I hear the cliché-ness dribbling out of my mouth, but it remains true: the best part of every pilgrimage is the people. We come for the sights; we stay for the friendships. We wake up looking forward to walking through such-and-such village, but we climb into bed with a dumb smile on our face from watching the menfolk smoke their pipes up on the boat’s rooftop late into the night while they discuss purgatory.

Don’t worry, these same men also sing off-key karaoke and dance a mean conga line to Swiss polka.

A rather random conga line in Lucerne, Switzerland… sorry, Justine, Hannah, & Tim

The confluence of folks on these trips always feels like a coincidence (‘So many from Texas!’ ‘Wow, there’s a fair number of converts this year!’), but you know deep-down it never is. You know God is winking in delight at how he brings his children together, men and women (and children) who would otherwise never in a million years cross paths. Yet here we are, wandering through Germany or France together and looking forward to continuing that conversation over dinner tonight about the joys and challenges of raising teenagers.

A lovely café in Strasbourg, France | photo by John Daniels

at “the top of Europe,” in Jungfraujoch, Switzerland

In Locarno, Switzerland with Chad & Alicia, repeat pilgrims | photo by Chad Gregory

As for Kyle and myself, one of our real joys is getting to know repeat pilgrims, some of who have now traveled with us on three-plus pilgrimages; it feels like a family reunion getting to hug them in a different spot on the globe every summer. On the second day, one of these folks said to us over dinner, “So, Oxenreiders — where are we going next summer?” And one of my highlights was near the end of our time together, in Switzerland, when I heard two of our repeat pilgrims-turned-friends hug goodbye to each other and say, “Well, see you next summer in Scotland!” I love that, for them, it’s assumed that for the time being, this is What We Do. They see it ‘meet and right’ to travel with us, and so do we. We are beyond honored.

The vineyards at St. Hildegard von Bingen’s abbey | photo by John Daniels

Some of our younger pilgrims (the youngest was four!) | photo by Sarah Daniels

If you weren’t able to make it this year, know that you were missed—and that there’s a seat for you next year in Scotland.

Walking over the Alps on Mt. Titlis, Switzerland

Sally, Lisa, and Sarah, a mother-and-two-daughters combo meeting a local sister | photo from Sarah Aberte

A view of the Basilica St. Severus in Boppard, Germany from our boat along the Rhine River | photo by Reed Oxenreider

A pilgrimage is distinct from ‘just a trip’ in one unique way: it’s about going to a particular place to hear from God in a particular way. It was a gift this year to hold near those reasons from the pilgrims who chose to share them with me. I also often end our time together reminding participants that we often don’t know what God wants to tell us from our time together until after we’re back. This has indeed been the case for me this summer, and I can’t help but stand in awe at the wonder of it all... That God met me just where I was, in particular places like a café in Amsterdam on a rainy evening, so he could whisper things to me that I’d only understand once I sat back here in my usual seat at my neighborhood coffee shop where I am right now.

Amsterdam | photo by Gretchen Williams

Pilgrims serving & receiving the Eucharist

Places matter. They shape us more into who we are, telling us where we belong now and simultaneously from where we find our ultimate citizenry. Places whisper certain truths to us we’d otherwise never hear in our own backyards. It is indeed worth the effort to leave our armchairs and go on adventures, even for us Bilbo Bagginses.

Us in the Black Forest Region, Germany

Us walking on the Chapel Bridge in Lucerne, Switzerland | photo by John Daniels

“Why do you go away? So that you can come back. So that you can see the place you came from with new eyes and extra colors. Coming back to where you started is not the same as never leaving.” -Terry Pratchett