Here’s an idea if you’re craving some structure to your summer days at home, if you feel the need to “do” something with your kids without really signing up to “do” something, or if there’s a certain something you’re wanting to teach your kids but you don’t want it to come across like you’re playing teacher at home. (Coincidentally, it’s also the reason I’m sending this to you well after noon on Monday, hours after I wanted to this morning.)

Host a regular Symposium.

Despite how it sounds, it doesn’t have to be fancy, formal, or scholarly. The word symposium simply means “a gathering to talk about a particular idea,” originating from the ancient Greeks. We’ve called it symposium in our family from the get-go, but change it to whatever suits your family culture.

All we do is gather in the living room and talk over a short list of things. You could say it’s a family meeting, but it’s a smidge more than that: it’s both a way for me to impart the practicals of the day and week to the family members, but it’s also a reason to pause and think about something we probably wouldn’t without intentionally stopping to do so.

Our kids are used to symposia by now so they know what I mean when I call out, “Symposium in 15 minutes!” They know to be ready with whatever they want to bring — a cup of tea, a bowl of granola, a piece of cardboard to cut out for a project while they listen — and to be in the living room at that time.

Do they love it? Not always. Without fail, someone asks, “Will it be a short one?” which I find humorous in summer when they already have zilch on their day’s agenda. I find that it’s like them taking a shower: they never want to do it beforehand, but once it starts they don’t want it to end.

Over the years we’ve gone through all sorts of subjects, held symposia at various lengths depending on their ages, and had them at different intervals throughout the week depending on the season. In the school year, we have them on Monday and Friday mornings; handy that they go to school the three days in the middle. In the summer we’re more loosey-goosey; sometimes we have them over dinner so Kyle can be there, but I prefer the late morning because they help set the mood for the rest of the day.

Good idea, you might be thinking, but what would I DO in said symposium? Whatever you want, naturally, but if you’re drawing a blank, here’s what we’re currently doing: