The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Angelique Daley's avatar
Angelique Daley
Dec 18, 2024

So so good...tears, from another widow.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Colleen's avatar
Colleen
Dec 19, 2024

Thank you for sharing a printable version!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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