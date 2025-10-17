The Commonplace

Abby Aberle
Oct 17

I so wanted my answer to be going outside, especially given my answer to what makes me feel more human a few weeks ago. But if I’m being completely honest, it would be harder to go without coffee for a week. I’ve been in recovery from various things throughout my life and stayed indoors mostly for a week before. But it’s not often that I’ve gone without coffee for that long as an adult.

The video of the young stonemason made me misty eyed. There is hope for humanity after all! 🥹

Kimberly Bailey
Oct 17

I love camping for those same reasons! I recently went with 6 women to tent camp for 2 nights, and it was absolutely the best. After my rave review, my husband declared that I enjoy camping more than he does because he likes to sleep comfortably. I replied that I think the lack of comfortable sleep is worth it for all the other benefits of that quantity of time outdoors. But... I really would love a comfortable, not-expensive, mattress for my tent.

