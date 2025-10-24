The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lacey Hoover's avatar
Lacey Hoover
Oct 24

It's awesome that you got to see Father Mike Schmitz talk. My OCIA class in Dallas was the same day he rolled into town. Our Deacon, also OCIA director, joked that he stole a good number of our class. LOL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Brooke Z's avatar
Brooke Z
Oct 24Edited

I can so resonate with your declared Domestic Day! Last Saturday I took everything, every little thing, out of our large walk-in closet. Wiped it down, vacuumed, the whole bit. It was overdue for a thorough cleaning! Sorted our clothes, got rid of things, honestly, I love organization. 😉 Bottom line: with hubby’s input, cleaning out resulted in clearing out, 2 boxes of clothes to sell/donate, a small bag of trash, and bag of what can now be garage rags. Delightful! Happy Domestic Day, Tsh, from a similar aged couple who doubles up on errands as well and has been known to have a date night or two at Home Depot! Can’t wait to listen to the new podcasts, friend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tsh Oxenreider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture