Growing up I’d vaguely heard of All Saint’s Day, but as an evangelical I had no concept of the liturgical calendar, so to me, November 1 simply marked the post-Halloween letdown. Sure, I still had a bowl full of candy to enjoy, but Christmas was still almost two months away and Thanksgiving was mostly grown-up food and sitting around the table listening to grown-up conversations. It mostly meant 364 days until the next Halloween.

As a Catholic I now absolutely love Hallowtide, the trifecta of Halloween (or “All Hallow’s Eve), All Saints’ Day, and All Souls’ Day from October 31 to November 2. There’s something so life-giving about walking around the neighborhood and seeing the community that otherwise stays indoors and on screens, followed by something hauntingly beautiful about recognizing the entire Church triumphant in Heaven on one day, then the day after remembering our faithful loved ones who have passed and are on their journey home. It’s a three-day festival of recognizing our human nature, our need to pray for each other, and the glory of the eternal Church.

No judgement on anyone who does, but I happily wear a simple t-shirt every year and feel no shame or guilt (my exact one is no longer for sale on Etsy, but here’s a similar one). I used to feel like a “boring mom” by not joining in on the festivities with a fun costume (or even more: a shared family costume), but once I embraced the reality that I simply do not enjoy dressing up, I relaxed and had fun my own way. I love holidays, traditions, getting out in the community, and the autumnal season in general — I simply don’t like all the hoopla of dressing up in a costume. You do you!

