Annelise Roberts
That video! The first time I ever read the 95 Theses was (ironically) a couple years ago when two of my children dressed up as Martin Luther and Philip Melanchthon. I was like… “you keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means” 😅😆

I truthfully felt far more like I was venerating a saint in the Reformation Day service than any experience as a Catholic so far. Feeling like I was celebrating a very sad divorce was one of many large question marks that left me more and more unsettled. Very glad to have All Saints restored to its proper spot instead of getting it bumped a week ahead.

The last time I dressed up for Halloween was over twenty years ago. My husband's office was having a party. It was highly encouraged that EVERYONE participate in dressing up, as it wouldn't be fun if just a few people did. So, I chose a costume and dressed up.

As it happened, they were all stuck late at work and couldn't get to the costume shop before closing time. Which means I was the only one in a costume! (No one else's spouse was dressed up.)

It gets worse.

Being born in the 70s, I was thrilled that enough time had passed (it was 2002) that I could have fun with 80s style, so I chose to go as a Valley Girl. Side pony tail, my curly hair teased big. Borrowed a sweatshirt from my husband to achieve the oversized-top look; used his big tube socks to re-create the leg warmers look. NO ONE NOTICED. They thought that was just how I looked.

Parties full of strangers just isn't my thing, so I was too shy to protest that, actually, I WAS in costume. Instead, I crept off to the bathroom to undo my costume as much as I could and vowed I'd never show up in a costume again. Better to be a stick-in-the-mud than be so utterly misunderstood.

I can laugh about it. Now.

