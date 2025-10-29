The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
First Blood & The Aviator
First Blood & The Aviator

ep. 193
Tsh Oxenreider
and
Joel J Miller
Oct 29, 2025
Joel Miller is the writer of the popular newsletter Miller’s Book Review, chief content officer at Full Focus, author of the new book The Idea Machine, and an avid reader. He shares with Tsh a beloved book from his childhood and one from adulthood (as well as two extras from both).

