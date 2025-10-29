First Blood & The Aviator

Joel Miller is the writer of the popular newsletter Miller’s Book Review, chief content officer at Full Focus, author of the new book The Idea Machine, and an avid reader. He shares with Tsh a beloved book from his childhood and one from adulthood (as well as two extras from both).
Joel’s newsletter, Miller’s Book Review
Joel’s new book, The Idea Machine: How Books Built Our World and Shape Our Future
Tarzan of the Apes, by Edgar Rice Burroughs
First Blood, by David Morrell
The Road, by Cormac McCarthy
The Aviator, by Eugene Vodolazkin
Tsh Oxenreider’s newsletter, books, course, and trips