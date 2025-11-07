The Commonplace

The Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette Kristynik's avatar
Annette Kristynik
6h

I’m thankful for: ice water in a Mason jar, new athletic shoes, and butterscotch hard candy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hallie Skansi Toplikar's avatar
Hallie Skansi Toplikar
7h

This is twizzlers slander!! Sometimes they just hit the spot 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tsh Oxenreider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture