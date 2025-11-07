Hi there,

As you’re reading this, Kyle and I are out of town camping for the weekend, celebrating twenty-three years of marriage. Twenty-three! It’s hard to believe it’s been that long—and in just a few years, we’ll have been married longer than not (I was twenty-five, he was twenty-four).

As I’m writing this, it’s a bit earlier in the week and I’ve got a heck-ton to do for us to pull out of the driveway tomorrow morning, so I’ll be moving right along here.

But hooray for marriage!

Noon - Rest from Work (after Millet) , by Vincent Van Gogh (1890) #

A Man on the Inside (such a charming show!)

Quotable 💬

“The most extraordinary thing in the world is an ordinary man and an ordinary woman and their ordinary children.”

- G.K. Chesterton

What’s the worst Halloween candy? 🍬

I’m not a big candy fan to begin with, so I’d pass on every one of these. But if I had to pick my least favorite, I’m going with Twizzlers. Who’s ever in the mood for plastic rope?

Circus Peanuts: 33.2%

Good n’ Plenty: 19.3%

Necco Wafers: 14.9%

Candy Corn: 11.4%

Tootsie Rolls: 7.5%

Bit o’ Honey: 7.5%

Twizzlers: 6.3%

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What are three small things you’re grateful for?

