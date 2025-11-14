The Commonplace

Christy Keyton
1d

Tsh, I am slightly candle obsessed. I have had a little shop in our historic downtown area for ten years. I am retiring and closing on December 20th. I have carried a line of candles that have become my best sellers because they are affordable, made from clean burning soy wax, and have amazing throw, along with a large array of lovely scents. And they are a small family business. Check out 1803 Candles- I will forever sing their praises! Frasier Fur and Tobacco is my favorite- our independent bookstore burns it daily and it is the signature scent of their store!

Lisa Morrow
1d

Wonderful 5 things as always, Tsh! I just wanted to say how much I appreciate your "two pronged approach" to busy Autumn and I fully endorse it! Yes: We must occasionally just get it done for the good of the order and ourselves, but also--YES to looking up (and down) at the colorful leaves, smelling the smoky autumnal smell in the air, ending work and everything else at a reasonable time, etc! I am realizing this year how much I truly love Autumn and its beauty. I love slowing down to appreciate it in the face of speedy surroundings and the general speedy culture. Here's to savoring Autumn and seasonality. Finally: Thank you so much for your Fall/Autumn Spotify playists! I still go back to your "Cozy Autumn" playlist and can't wait to try your "fall vibes but instrumental" playlist. Thank you!

