This is the season when I tend to feel at odds with my outer and inner life. Work and parenting tends to really pick up right now: article deadlines, book edits, essays to grade, essays to write, kids to encourage, kids to lovingly nag about their chores and schoolwork and scholarship applications, kids to (soon) welcome home after a semester away, kids to bake bread and buy groceries for.

And yet the weather, the scent of backyard bonfires, the crunch of the leaves underneath my feet, the hygge-ness of novels and their plots, the yellow autumn glow of the sunset bouncing off the deck chair, the one-more-cup of coffee waiting in the carafe... These things are beckoning me to slow down. I’m yearning for it right now, and based on my conversations with tons of people around me, I’m not alone.

I think there’s a two-pronged solution here: part one is to power through the acedia and ‘do the hard work anyway’ in the name of cultivating more of the virtue of magnanimity, for the sake of my soul and for the benefit of those around me. Part two is to listen to the season’s beckoning and not let it slip by in the name of Getting Things Done. The beauty of this short season is the best thing about it, and to brush it aside like an annoying gnat means to miss what makes autumn and its slow onramp to the holidays so nourishing.

Here’s to doing the laundry and the essay-grading and all the other annoying work, and here’s also to ending the day at a reasonable hour with a lovely drink in hand on the deck chair after an ambling neighborhood walk to witness the day’s sunset. Both are necessary, and both are better because of each other.

“Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

