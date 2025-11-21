Hi there,

We’re officially on Thanksgiving break, and we couldn’t be happier around here! Do we still have essays to grade? Yes. Do some of us such as, say, the fifteen-year-old sitting next to me who’s easily distracted by every shiny thing around him still have Spanish homework to complete and Aristotle to read? Also yes. But powering through all this now means Future Us can enjoy cooking and baking next week with leisure while mocking the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in the background, waiting on the dog show to begin.

I love this time of year. I can’t believe next week is already Thanksgiving (maybe that’s because we’re still running the A/C and I’m currently still in shorts and a tank top? …c’mon, Central Texas), but I’m Here with a Capital H for the holidays.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Catching the Thanksgiving Turkey , by Grandma Moses (1943) #

5 Quick Things ☕️

Currently Reading, Watching, Listening 📚

Christmas Around the Fire: Stories, Essays, and Poems for the Season of Christ’s Birth, by Ryan N.S. Topping (our next book club read!)

Quotable 💬

“You say grace before meals. All right. But I say grace before the concert and the opera, and grace before the play and pantomime, and grace before I open a book, and grace before sketching, painting, swimming, fencing, boxing, walking, playing, dancing and grace before I dip the pen in the ink.”

- G.K. Chesterton

When do you start listening to Christmas music? 🎶

I realize I should have rephrased this question to “holiday” music, because Advent and Christmas music are two different categories. For me, there’s the theoretical answer and the practical answer. Theoretically, I hold off on holiday music until the first day of Advent; Christmas music after Mass on Christmas Eve. In practice, an Advent song gets a play or two starting around the week of Thanksgiving, and Christmas music in the house (because I mean, I can’t control Last Christmas already making its rounds at Home Depot 🤢) starts up sometime mid-December.

I care about traditional best practices, but I’m also not a purist.

Day after Thanksgiving: 50%

November 1 (or earlier): 15%

Advent, Day 1: 14%

December 1: 11%

Christmas Eve: 6%

I don’t: 5%

Find next week’s poll here.

Come to Scotland in 2026! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

I’d love you to join us for next summer’s pilgrimage: this time we’re going to Scotland to witness the beauty of the Highlands. We’ll wander through the Isle of Skye, spend a day with sheepdogs at a real working farm, sample some Scottish whiskey, walk the end of Fife’s Pilgrim’s Way into St. Andrews, go to the actual Highland Games, and much more. Your family is welcome to join mine! We’d love to have you.

Learn more about the trip 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Rosslyn Chapel

Quick Links 🔗

Question(s) For You to Ponder… 🤔

What are three small things you’re grateful for?

Have a great weekend,

- Tsh

p.s. - It’s bring anything but your backpack to school day.