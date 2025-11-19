The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Azkaban & The Lost Princess + The Wise Woman
ep. 196
Tsh Oxenreider
Autumn Kern
Nov 19, 2025

Autumn Kern is a mom of four who releases bookish videos in a space called, delightfully enough, The Commonplace, and also hosts Common House, a space for homeschooling moms to get their bearings in the classical Charlotte Mason world. She shares with Tsh a favorite childhood book (one of Tsh’s favorites, too, though not from her own childhood) and a recent one from her adulthood (it’s one Tsh has never heard of).

