This week I finished all my holiday shopping (except for stocking stuffers, which Kyle and I usually do as a date night in the few days before Christmas)... I’m rather glad to get that festive monkey off my back. And even though our family has long appreciated taking things slowly and gradually during Advent, we really are this year. Our tree is still adorned with nothing but lights, the house has exterior lights and a few boughs of greenery on the inside but that’s it, and we’ve yet to watch any holiday movies. All the music has been decidedly Advent-centric, meals have been simple, and our focus has been the Sacraments and prayer. In many ways it’s because our schedule has been really full, but still, it’s been really, really good so far. Not perfect, because it never is. But good.

Plus, Tate comes home from college this next week! 🙌 This makes me six kinds of happy.

Tomorrow a group of menfolk from our parish are coming over to help Kyle re-side the house, and I’ll provide copious amounts of pizza and beer in generous thanks (which, of course, doesn’t say thanks nearly enough). I can’t wait to see the house finally stripped of the 60s-era siding that was slapped on to the original 90-year-old frame... It’s been nine years in the making!

The Reed of God, by Caryll Houselander (my personal Advent read this year—it’s a re-read for me, but it’s been a long while and boy is it good)

“For nine months Christ grew in His Mother’s body. By His own will she formed Him from herself, from the simplicity of her daily life. She had nothing to give Him but herself. He asked for nothing else.”

- Caryll Houselander

What’s your favorite holiday drink this time of year? 🥃

This question embodies perfectly why I only ask multiple-choice questions in these polls, because otherwise you would have each given me a backstory as to why such-and-such is your choice, but with this special ingredient or that secret recipe, or how what you’d actually pick isn’t listed as an option at all... I get it.

For me this year, I’m going with doctored coffee: my current love is a simple breve latte with a half-shot of mint from my neighborhood café. It’s *chef’s kiss*.

What are you learning about yourself this holiday season?

